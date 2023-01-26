Nigerian artistes have gradually taken over Highlife music – Amakye Dede

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede has stated that Nigerian artistes have taken over the Highlife music genre.



Speaking on Kessben TV, the “Iron Boy” as he is affectionately called said the truth is that Highlife which was known to be a Ghanaian music genre has shifted to Nigerians.



“Well you know if I want to say it as it is I can boldly tell you that now Highlife has shifted to the side of Nigerians,” he said as monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He remarked, “The truth should be said as it is because Ghana was known to be doing Highlife music and that’s what most of us have been doing for ages”.



Amakye Dede moved to Nigeria in the 1970s where he had his hit song “Jealousy go shame”. He formed his own band, the Apollo High Kings in 1980 and dominated the scene in the 1980s and 1990s.



He continued “We brought the Highlife music that is Ghana because we were known for that genre of music but now it’s like Highlife is dying but Highlife will never die”.