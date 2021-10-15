Nigerian artistes have enough support unlike us – Bisa Kdei

Entertainment of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Bisa Kdei, has mentioned that Nigerian artists have more support than Ghanaian artists.



Speaking in an interview, the ‘Mansa’ hitmaker mentioned that Nigerian artists have enough support and have bigger music labels, unlike Ghana where support is minimum and less support.



“Nigeria is big, they have big music labels, they have people who support them as well and we don’t have that system here”. He said.



In addition, he mentioned that there was no love in the Ghanaian music industry and there was a need for love and unity amongst the artists for them to prevail.



“For me, I have experienced some one or two things and I feel like we need a lot of love to prevail," he added.



Bisa Kdei finally appealed for love and unity in the Ghanaian music industry and entreated fans to stream his new song ‘Yard” and hinted that he would fill up the famous O2 Arena in London next year.