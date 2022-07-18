Nigerian actress Ada Ameh is dead

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

The death of Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has left many movie lovers heartbroken, especially fans of the popular Nigerian actress.



According to sources, ‘The Johnsons’ star, collapsed at an event and later died in the hospital on Sunday in Warri, Delta State.



The sudden demise of the veteran actress comes in weeks after she revealed her battle with mental health illness, a condition she explained was taking a toll on her health.



Ada Ameh in the video also indicated that she was battling depression after the loss of her only child, Aladi Godgift, who died in 2020 as a result of an unsuccessful surgery.



Before her death, Ada who got pregnant with her daughter at the age of 14 years described her as the "gift of her youth".



On the occasion of her late daughter's birthday in December 2021 she wrote: “Happy posthumous birthday my beautiful Angel. I miss you so much my beautiful baby girl. Aladi, I miss you my baby. The gift of my youth.”



In an earlier interview on 'Your View', Ada mentioned that she was battling depression after burying eight members of her family.



Ada Ameh dead at the age of 48 years.



Ada Ameh was a Nigerian actress who spent more than two decades in the Nigerian movie industry and was most notable for her character as Anita in the 1996 movie titled “Domitilla” and as Emu Johnson in the award-winning Nigerian television series titled The Johnsons.



