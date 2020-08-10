Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Nigerian actors appreciate little things more than Ghanaian actors - Gloria Sarfo

Actress Gloria Sarfo has said her Nigerian friends and colleague actors appreciate little things as compared to her colleague Ghanaian actors.



According to her, Ghanaians love labelling celebrities hypocrite when they ‘like and comment’ on social media posts or even smile.



She made this assertion following a claim by Yvonne Nelson that she (Gloria Sarfo) is a hater and a hypocrite.



Gloria said she has “never been a hypocrite, not even in my hardest moments in life”, adding that “my leniency and kindness are mostly taken for my weaknesses and for granted.”



She said the recent hullabaloo has taught her lessons and believes it is part of the stages of life.



“But you see, I've come to realize that, they're all lessons and stages in life. So, I usually ignore those unfortunate moments.”



“That's why I love my Nigerian friends and colleagues, cos they appreciate even the LITTLE THINGS that you do for them. Unlike here in my beloved country, even a simple like, comment or smile is termed as being a HYPOCRITE or nhwehwEanimuu,” she concluded.

