Nigerian actor Yul Edochie upgrades ‘side chick’ to second wife, welcomes a son

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pete Edochie’s son 'crucified' on social media



Yul Edochie confirms extramarital affair



Yul Edochie welcomes a child with 'mistress turned second wife'



Popular Nigerian actor cum presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has publicly confirmed his second marriage to actress, Judy Austin while announcing the birth of their son.



The 40-year-old actor who was earlier rumoured to have engaged in an extramarital affair resulting in pregnancy, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to share photos of his newborn child with the caption;



“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife Judy Austin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”



Shortly after the post, Yul’s first and only recognized wife, Mary Edochie, stormed the comment section to share bitter sentiments.



“May God judge you both!”, she wrote.



Yul’s first wife’s comments have since garnered over 5,000 likes and 2,000 replies.



Tons of social media users including popular Nollywood actors have also expressed disappointment in the actor.



























