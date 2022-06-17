You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 17Article 1563056

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Moses Armstrong, Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong, Nollywood actor

Popular Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong has been reportedly arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Confirming the arrest, the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, said in a chat with Qed.ng that the case is a serious one.

According to Rochas, the case is being handled by the First Lady of the State, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president said, "To get involved with a child as young as 16yrs, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for.

"This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case."

It is reported that until Armstrong's arrest, he was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel. He also lost his wife who was also an actress, Rita Armstrong in 2018.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment