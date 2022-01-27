Nigerian actor Mofe Damijo celebrates wife at 50

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Jumoke, as she turns 50.



On Thursday, he posted a video of his wife with the caption, “A very rare moment; Complete out of character. What they won’t let me record, a makeup artist gets for nothing. Journey to the 5th floor, enjoying and owning it has started.



“Happy birthday my Abike. you are totaling killing 50. #rmdssaysso #jmdat50” (sic)



In another post, he wrote, “Happy 50th birthday love of my life. Totally killing the 5th floor. My smallie of that year! #jmdat50” (sic)



The movie star lost his first wife several years ago and later got married to Jumoke in 2000.



RMD and Jumoke are blessed with four children.



