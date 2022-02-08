Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku spotted acting 'strange' at dawn in Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hanks Anuku sits alone under a streetlight



Hanks Anuku relocates to Ghana



Hanks Anuku says he finds Ghana peaceful



Nigerian actor, Hanks Anuku, has gone viral on various social media platforms after he was spotted seated under a streetlight drinking alone at dawn.



The video clip was shared on Instagram by Nigerian blog gossipmilltv. A yet-to-be-identified person believed to have shot the video could be heard calling on people to come to the aid of the actor.



“This guy is gone ooo, make you come help am, Nigerian celebrities, actors and actresses…this guy is gone,” the unidentified man said.



Hanks Anuku in 2014 left Nigeria for Ghana and has in various interviews mentioned that he finds Ghana to be peaceful.



According to a report on infogh.com, the actor said, “What made me leave Nigeria was that, sometimes, one gets bored. I have lived in England, the US, and Italy. A lot has happened to me since the 90s.



“I found Ghana more organised. I don’t have time to condemn anyone but the electricity in that country is stable there and I liked it. It was also easy to work there and progress. That’s the truth.”



Anuku also admitted that although he made mistakes before his departure, he was never involved in any shady business.



