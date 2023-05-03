Nigeria's Tiwa Savage to perform at coronation of King Charles III

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has been billed to perform as part of the coronation of King Charles III.



The coronation and subsequent official ascension of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, 2023, comes after the passing of the British monarch's mother Queen Elizabeth II.



The historical event will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom.



Performing at the coronation concert and Big Lunch on Sunday, Tiwa Savage, 43, joins an enviable company of celebrities including Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, etc, to entertain the King and his guests.



King Charles III will be crowned alongside Queen Consort, Camilla.



Tiwa Savage’s invitation to perform at the coronation is a landmark, as she becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive such an honour.



“It’s truly an honour to represent Africa and the Commonwealth at such an historic event. I look forward to joining the celebrations and bringing Afrobeats to Windsor Castle for the first time,” the serial hitmaker and 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards Best African Act reacted speaking to the BBC.