Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage stuns in hot bikini shots at Boti Falls

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• Tiwa Savage seems to be enjoying her stay in Ghana



• She embarked on a trip with her team to Boti falls



• Tiwa is one of the countless Nigerian celebrities who usually visit the country for relaxation purposes



Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has shared some wild photos of herself all dressed in a hot bikini at Boti falls, situated in the Eastern region.



The 41-year-old singer who seems to be enjoying her stay in Ghana was captured in an army green bikini as she posed in the water with her recent song, ‘somebody’s son’ playing in the background.



Sharing her experience on the journey, Tiwaa shared pictures of her ‘banging body’ on social media with the caption;



“God bless all content curators ooo



My team: Tiwa we should drive to the waterfall and create nice content



Me: Sure, I’m sure we only need couple hours



After 6 hours drive, missing the road, finally finding the road, no food or drinks, muscle pull on my leg, nowhere decent to pee, it starts pouring down with rain. Water was freezing cold. We had to climb 250 steps to get to the bottom and back up again … JUST TO TAKE A PIC.”



Earlier, Tiwa Savage who appears to be on a vacation in Ghana was seen in an all ladies hangout with MzVee, Becca and South Africa’s Shomadzozi.



