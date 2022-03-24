Nigeria’s Super Eagles should stop dreaming - John Dumelo asserts

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 March 2022

John Dumelo warns the Super Eagles ahead of football game



Wendy Shay offers predictions for Ghana vs Nigeria



Kofi Kinaata reacts to Ghana’s 27-man squad



Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has asked the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, to drop from their high horses ahead of their clash with the Black Stars of Ghana at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on march 25, 2022.



In a post shared on his official Twitter account, Mr. Dumelo seemed extremely optimistic that the Black Stars will rigorously beat their longstanding rivals in the much expected game.



“The Super Eagles should stop dreaming. They can’t win their game in Ghana. If they do, I will…,” he wrote on Twitter.



Asides John Dumelo, several other Ghanaian celebrities including Wendy Shay have predicted a win for Ghana ahead of the game.



In the case of Wendy Shay, she predicted a 2-1 win against Nigeria.



Earlier, 'Kofi Kinaata' reacted to Ghana's 27-man team for the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a post shared by the highlife artiste’s on Twitter, he appeared content with the Black Stars coach, Otto Addo’s selection of players for the 2022 World Cup play-off.



