You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 11 24Article 1886705

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria jollof is more flavoured than Ghana's – Chef Hilda Baci

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci has commented on the difference between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof in terms of flavour.

According to the former Guinness World Record Holder, Ghanaian jollof, unlike Nigerian jollof, is mild in flavour.

“I have been to Ghana and I have eaten the jollof; I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef ... that was his best representation of Ghanaian jollof, and I have seen the recipe, not one, you guys have quite a number; the tolo beef one. It is pretty much jollof but it is made with beef.

“But let me tell you, because I wasn’t there and I don’t have a lot of information; I cannot say why this is but with Nigerian jollof, Nigerians don’t play with flavour building,” she shared the thought during a podcast interview.

Ghanaians and Nigerians over the years have been battling for supremacy in terms of who has the best jollof recipe.

The fight over the popular West African rice dish has led to several banters on social media and across other media spaces.

Hilda Baci rose to prominence this year, after breaking a Guiness World Record by engaging in a 93 hours 11 minutes cookathon.

Her record has since been broken by Irish Chef Alan Fisher with 119 hours 57 minutes.



GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment