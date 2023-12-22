Nigeria, South Africa started a policy like #PlayGhana some years ago – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.

Reggie Rockstone has reiterated the need for Ghana to institute a music policy to ensure massive airplay of local songs.



The ‘Sweetie Sweetie’ hitmaker on Property FM in Cape Coast stated that Nigeria and South Africa are way ahead of us because they implemented similar policies.



He posited, “We started this whole movement in Ghana and the Nigerians observed what we were doing and copied us and added theirs to it. They even added a policy to it that they should play Nigerian songs a certain percentage and today look at where they’ve gotten to. South Africa also did the same for Amapiano and Kwaito by adding a policy to it so this is common sense and so you look at your home and put things in the right perspective.”



Touching on the criticisms he has received so far, Reggie expressed that things wouldn't get ton this extent if Ghanaian songs are given massive attention they needed,



“If everything was moving on smoothly there wouldn’t be the need for us to start this play Ghana agenda in the first place. You’ve been playing Ghanaian songs but we can do more than that and right now everywhere in the world people hail what belongs to them.