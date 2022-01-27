Nigel Gaisie prophesied about my father’s death – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022
Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie foretold the death of her father.
Afia Schwarzenegger in an appreciation post to pastors who have shown immense love towards her said Nigel Gaisie did not only predict her father’s death but also instructed that she finds a pastor to lead the father to Christ.
“It was Nigel Gaisie who had the revelation about my father’s death. He disclosed to me that in two weeks my father will die so I should get someone to lead him to Christ. Although we disagree on some levels, thank you", she said in Twi.
"To all the pastors that made it to my father’s one-week celebration, I say a big thank you. Prophet Inkoom thank you. How will I thank you papa? I’ll never forget how you led my father to Christ ten days before his death. That is the best gift I have ever received. Thank you papa. The Amoateng brothers, Brian Amoateng and Samson Amoateng, thank you so much. Nigel Gaisie thank you so much for your support,” she added.
Afia Schwarzenegger in the past had what seemed like irreconcilable differences with Prophet Nigel Gaisie.
The two decided to put aside their differences and smoke the peace pipe during Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s one-week memorial service.