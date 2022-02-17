Nigel Gaisie is a fake prophet - Kumchacha

Tabloid News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, AKA Kumchacha, has disclosed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a fake prophet, and he is not from God.



In a chat on SVTV Africa, Kumchacha indicated that 45 out of 50 pastors or prophets are fake. He mentioned that he supports the IGP’s caution to prophets because most pastors make up prophecies just for publicity.



“Some of the prophets lie on 31st nights they make things up. An example is what Nigel did. It is foolishness. What is Umofia? There is no country called Umofia. Nigel Gaisie does not see anything. Give just one prophecy from Nigel that came through,” he asked host DJ Nyaami.



He reiterated that Nigel Gaisie must not be trusted. He also cautioned politician and business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong to be wary of him. According to Kumchacha, he has advised Nigel on several occasions, but Nigel does not heed his advice.



“I have advised Nigel severally, and the last time was at Peace FM. What I want to tell Kennedy is that he must be careful of Nigel because he records his conversations with people,” she added.



Moreover, the leader of Heaven’s Gate named three groups responsible for Ghana’s retrogression. He said; politicians, pastors, and chiefs.



