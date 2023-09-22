Nicki Minaj’s husband under house arrest after threatening Cardi B’s husband

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Nicki Minaj’s 45-year-old husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to “up to 120 days in a home detention program” after he posted a video of himself hurling threats at rapper Offset, the Los Angeles Times reported. A legal document filed in the Central District of California stated that Petty made the alleged threats “while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”



The videos in question were shared on social media platforms. In the footage, Petty and two other men are seen making the threats while standing on a street in New York. “Offset, where you at?” Petty is heard asking as he threatens to “knock them veneers out.”



In a separate video, a man with Petty is heard saying, “Plan that vacation, you should be planning your funeral, p—.” Offset, who is married to rapper Cardi B, however, played down the alleged threats while he was entering a jet in a post on his Instagram story, per the Los Angeles Times.



The wives of Offset and Petty, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, have had a feud that dates back to a 2018 altercation at the New York Fashion Week event. The video Petty posted came some days after his wife hosted the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Cardi B also performed at the event.



Last year, Face2Face Africa stated that Petty was sentenced to probation and home detention after he pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles.



Petty was arrested in California in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender when he entered the state. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021, CBS News reported. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Petty was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of in-home detention. He was also fined $55,000.



In 1995, Petty was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. Petty, who was also 16 years old at the time of the incident, served four and half years of his sentence before he was ultimately released. The conditions of his conviction, however, stipulate that he must register as a sex offender any time he relocates.



Petty and Nicki Minaj relocated to California after they tied the knot in October 2019.



