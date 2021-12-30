'Next year I'm posting any Ghana artiste flyer I see online' - Shatta Wale declares support

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, professionally known as Shatta Wale has pledged his support to all Ghanaian musicians in 2022.



The outspoken musician following his call for the promotion of local artistes indicated that he will soon start pushing shows of his colleagues by publishing flyers and advertising their events even if he isn't billed to perform on at their shows.



This he believes will ensure that no one is left behind.



"Next year am (SIC) posting any Ghana artiste flyer I see online, I don’t care if it’s my show or not," parts of his statement on Twitter read.



It would be recalled that Shatta on December 25 during his joint 'Freedom Concert' with rapper Medikal called out Nigerian aristes for failing to promote Ghanaian artistes.



He added despite years of Ghanaians showing support when it comes to playing Nigerian songs and billing their artistes for major shows in Ghana, the same cannot be said about Nigerian acts.



Shatta in a thread on Twitter has stated that Ghanaian singers can equally gain international recognition if only they stop looking up to Nigerian artistes and promote their songs instead of giving prominence to foreign music.



His tweet continued: " I think most of you don’t get what am doing but when I finish and you see the end results, don’t say thank you to me, Say thank you God !! #Godsent."









