Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Next on Moans & Cuddles: The polygamous African man

Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV

Women in parts of Africa say they are being cheated by husbands who introduce multiple wives and side chicks into their marriages despite signing onto a monogamous marriage.

Whilst the men continue to face the backlash, women are being told to understand that African men are naturally polygamous. But do they ever consider the feeling of their first wife?

On this episode of Moans & Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni we turn our attention to polygamy in the African setting and how best husbands and wives can handle the situation to foster peace.

Join Paula and her guests, radio presenter, Caleb Nii Boye and actress Cecilia Anno-Barnieh on this power packed series.

The show premieres on Thursday, May 19, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.


Watch the promo of Moans & Cuddles below:

