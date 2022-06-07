Next agenda is to marry my girlfriend - Fameye

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Fameye to marry long term girlfriend
Fameye seeks to achieve the dreams mentioned in the 'Praise' song
Fameye to complete estate soon
Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Peter Famiyah Bozah, popularly known as Fameye has made public his intention to marry his long-time girlfriend and the mother of his two children.
In a Twitter post made in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the “praise” hitmaker noted that he is the proud father of two children; a son and a daughter.
He added that he is almost finished with his estate and the next thing for him is to marry the mother of his children.
According to the Highlife sensation, it is his hope that all that he said in his song “Praise” would manifest before the end of the year 2022.
Bridget Agyeman Boateng, known on social media as Fameye Ama is the girlfriend and baby mother of Fameye.
Unlike other spouses of celebrities who love to remain in the limelight and share in the fame of their partners, not much is known about her, as she has made a conscious effort to keep her family and personal life away from the media and the public.
Occasionally, Fameye Ama would post videos and photos of herself on her various social media platforms.
Reacting to Fameye’s post, fans congratulated him for his good intentions and encouraged him to give his best and work towards achieving all that he sang about in his “Praise” song.
Some fans jumped on the opportunity to throw shades at some male celebrities in Ghana who had baby mamas. See the post from Fameye and reactions from fans
Lol I born 2kids 1man 1pretty woman— songsofpeter (@Fameye) June 6, 2022
Proud responsible father !!! Truuuust
The next should be marrying thier mother !!!finishing my estate !! Everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen????????
Trusssst????— Kingsley Ohene (@Kwaku_king_) June 6, 2022
Amen!— Ife Ruth (@shalomnici) June 6, 2022
Your new album is lit…
The type of tones I love to start my day with!
You do all!!!????????
and reduce the ahaban— Retired Ghanaian (@fanti_boi) June 6, 2022