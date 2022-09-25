You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 25Article 1630004

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly-wedded couple go viral on social media over 'aggressive' kiss

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

The couple kissing passionately play videoThe couple kissing passionately

On the day of most holy matrimonies, sharing a kiss has become a rather symbolic activity which is conducted after the wedding vows have been read.

While every tradition displays affection in their own varied ways, the wedding kiss in the Ghanaian culture has persisted and serves as a representation of love and devotion between the couple which often leaves wedding guests with beaming smiles and cheers.

On Saturday September 24, a viral video emerged on social media platform, Twitter showing a newly-wedded couple kissing passionately at their ceremony.

The post which was shared by @__theSeyram captured the pair dancing to R2Bees and Wande Coal’s ‘Kiss Your Hand’ hit song and suddenly lean for a passionate kiss which got a section of the guests cheering on while others watched on in shock.

The salivating kiss which could be described as a lengthy one has gotten varied social media reactions and memes to that effect.

Checks indicate that the bride is a social media influencer who goes by the name AkosuaMay.

She is said to have tied the knot to a gentleman named Andy at a ceremony held in Accra.

See the video and reactions below:

























MA/KPE

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment