Newboy Star drops visuals of new single 'Same Story'

Entertainment of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: GNA

Rising Ghana Afrobeats musician Newboy Star has released entrancing visuals of his "Same Story" single.



Newstar Boy on this new single shares his life story with some catchy lyrical vibes.



The sensational act makes some interesting revelations about his music career and his intention not to give up amid the backlash



The song produced by Willizbeatz comes along with some entrancing visuals shot and directed by Festus NetMedia.



The new song is available across various digital platforms.



Video of the new single:







