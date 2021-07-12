NewBoy Star 'recruits' Sista Afia for 'Fameko' banger

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

Rising Afrobeats musician NewBoy Star has released a new single with sensational female vocalist Sista Afia.



The song titled 'Fameko' which translates in English as ''Take Me Away'' is a soothing tune which would sound fascinating to music lovers considering its unique lyrical vibes.



The track, produced by Willis Beatz, is an exciting song that is boosted by Sista Afia's strong vocals.



It is accompanied by some entrancing, thrilling and iconic images captured in the music video as well as some beautiful cinematography in a perfectly synchronised masterpiece.



Watch video below








