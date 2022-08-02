New musicians have lost their way – King Pharoah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

King Pharaoh, one half of the hiplife duo, Akatakyie, has said the new generation of Ghanaian musicians have lost their way.



Speaking on the changes that have taken place on the Ghanaian music scene since his group’s heyday, the rapper said, “You can’t be in one place for a long time. You definitely must change while times are changing. So I think we like the new flavour [of music, but] they’ve lost their way a little and that’s the only [thing] I think we must change.”



“We are highlife musicians. We’re a highlife country so when you go too off [the mark of] highlife, what do you think [will happen?]. You don’t have to go off,” he explained.



Reacting to whether the senior generation of musicians like Akatakyie are to blame for not “putting” the current generation “in check”, the musician born Ebenezer Kwesi Okyere Asumaning said, “Oh! You can’t force somebody, they are all big men, some of them are married, some of them have children and stuff like that so if they don’t come to me to seek for advice, what should I do? I should go to them? I can’t do that. They have to come to us if they want any advice musically. Since they are not ready to do it, we just have to watch them.”



King Pharaoh said this on Showbiz Now on Accra-based Joy Prime.



Akatakyie which boasts of many nostalgic hits including ‘Sin Sima’ & ‘Odo Esisi Me’ is made up of singer Kulture and rapper King Pharoah.