New face of Akwaaba frame unveiled after 20 years

A new face of Akwaaba frame has been unveiled to replace the over 20-year-old iconic image that hangs in many Ghanaian homes.



On February 14, the originator of the frame, Joseph Osae, outdoored the new Akwaaba face at the National Theater.



In 1999, Angelina Nana Akua Oduro who was a teenager was unveiled as the face for the Akwaaba portraits.



Adorned in rich Ghanaian kente while holding a calabash, this popular image broke all records in the Ghanaian modelling industry.



The new frame which replaces the old was presented to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a host of others.



About the old frame



Nana Akua's divine achievement is so legendary that even Ghanaian models yet unborn would struggle to match the record she has set.



The Akwaaba picture is popularly recognized by Ghanaians across the World as a true representation of Ghana’s hospitality to foreigners.



Arguably the most popular model in Ghana, Angelina Nana Akua Oduro became a household name over two decades ago featuring several collectibles like special calendars, bags, dresses, gift items, and many more.



The iconic image, widely recognized as a symbol of Ghana’s hospitality (Akwaaba), features Nana Akua adorn in regal Ghana Kente while holding a calabash with a flashing smile.





