New crop of musicians not recruiting old producers – Zapp Mallet

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

One of Ghana’s finest sound engineers and music producer, Emmanuel Mallet, known as Zapp Mallet, has revealed that the current crop of musicians are not recruiting veteran producers like himself in the game because they are no longer hot.



The award-winning recording engineer indicated he and other old music producers have not put down their tools.



Zapp Mallet made this known in a tweet replying to one of his fans when asked why producers like him have stopped recording in recent times.



“Boy, only if you know the game. We haven’t stopped. Thing is, nobody knows us again cos we’re not hot anymore”, he said.



Recognized as one of the pioneers of the Hiplife genre in Ghana, Zapp Mallet is known to be the only music producer to have won the Ghana Music Award three consecutive times in the Recording Engineer category from 1999 to 2001.



Some hit songs that made the most noise in the industry produced by Zapp Mallet include; Keep Ya Eyes on The Road by Reggi Rockstone, Esisi Meso by Abrewa Nana ft Samini, Kᴐkᴐᴐkᴐ by Daasebre Gyamena, Sika Baa by Lord Kenya, Mesan Aba by Akyeame, Ngozi by Michael Dwamena, Okukuseku by Obrafour, Yedi Nkunim by Tagoe Sisters among many others.