New crop of artistes shun us, refuse to work with us – Kokoveli laments

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kokoveli levels allegation against new crop of musicians



• New artistes accused of disrespecting old counterparts



• Musicians urged to collaborate



Veteran Ghanaian rapper Nathaniel Totimeh, popularly known as ‘Kokoveli’, has disclosed that some new school artistes have refused to work with relatively old musicians.



He has described as alarming the level of disrespect and pride that has engulfed the minds of some of these new crops of artistes.



Kokoveli’s comments are in response to claims that stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry do not support each other.



“We often hear these new artistes say that we should support each other but the reality is that they don’t support because if an old artiste wants to collaborate with them, they won’t even look at you so where is the support we are talking about? They should respect those who paved the way for them to come instead of shunning them,” he lamented in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



The ‘Za Za’ hitmaker also discarded the assertion that old musicians are spent forces.



“We live in a country where it is the people who decide who has talent and who has not. Once an artiste puts something together, he or she should be appreciated. Music is not about time, it is only in this country that people retire musicians by their actions but one can do music as long as he or she lives. Let’s push positivity, it shouldn’t always be about negativity for people to say things like ‘Kokoveli has been around for too long’, ‘Tic Tac has been around for too long", he established.



“It is not about how long one has been around but what he or she can offer. Ghanaians should embrace everyone and not discourage others. I believe that if some of these old artistes are given the same platform the new ones have, they will compete but the truth is, they kill you even before you come out simply because you are an old artiste so what is the motivation for you to come out?” he added.



