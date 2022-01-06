You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 06Article 1439122

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New bedroom video of Afia Schwarzenegger and mystery man causes stir online

Afia Schwarzenegger with her new boyfriend play videoAfia Schwarzenegger with her new boyfriend

Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts new lover

Afia Schwarzenegger finds love again

Ghanaians react to Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘lovey dovey’ video

A video making rounds on the internet captures Afia Schwarzenegger in the arms of her mystery man.

Afia who appears to be ‘head over heels’ in love with her new boyfriend decided to show him to the world by posting the ‘raunchy video’ on her Instagram page on January 6, 2021.

In what appears to be a bedroom setting, the comedienne was captured kissing and fondling her new unidentified boyfriend.

The video has since garnered several reactions from individuals across social media including criticisms.

Whiles some individuals have thrown their weight behind Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘new love journey’, others have slammed her for needlessly flaunting her love affair on the internet.

One can recall that the ‘mother of two’ has once had her fair share of a failed marriage and nasty relationship breakups.

