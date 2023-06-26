New artistes signed onto record labels don’t read through their contracts – Iwan Suhyini

Music of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian artiste, Iwan Suhyini, has revealed that most new artistes signed onto record labels don’t read through their contracts to be abreast with the terms and conditions.



In an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Iwan Suhyini said, “Yes it’s true that most artistes just sign record label contracts without reading through vividly to know the terms and conditions in it.



“But in my case, I didn’t do that because the contract was so voluminous and you might not even understand the things written in there,” he added.



Iwan, however, advised musicians to endeavour to seek a lawyer to peruse contracts before signing.



“That’s why you need to get a lawyer so as an artiste you need to get a lawyer who will read through such contract for you and if you don’t have to go get someone,” he said sighted by MyNewsGh.com



He advised, “You can get a high-level entertainment lawyer to read through the contract for you before you sign, but if you don’t go through before signing the contract as for that one ignorance is no excuse”.



