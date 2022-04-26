New artistes don't find it necessary to approach us - Slim Buster

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Slim Buster appeals to Ghanaian artistes



Veteran singer calls for collaborations with new artistes



Slim Buster says Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi are ready for collaborations



Veteran highlife singer, Slim Buster, has disclosed that new artistes have a lot to learn from them due to their years of experience and influence in the country.



The singer known for his dance moves has stated that senior colleagues in the Ghana music industry are more than willing to mentor the current crop of artistes but they seem not to be interested in their support.



"I do Facebook Live and I have said this same thing over and over but nothing has changed. The young ones have completely ignored the older ones and are going about their craft without a care," the singer bemoaned in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Instead of seeking wise counsel and collaboration from legends including himself, Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi, they prefer to do things on their own which most time don't sell.



He has therefore called on artistes to make it a point to seek advice "concerning their craft" with hopes that they will heed his call.



He furthered: "I just hope that things will change and there will be more collaborations between the young and older ones. It does not necessarily have to be collaborations but it will be great if they even come to us for advice concerning their craft...As I said earlier, we are more experienced and have so much to offer them whether they like it or not."