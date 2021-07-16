You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 16Article 1310584

Entertainment of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Skirth Madona, Contributor

New Music: Black Sherif releases 'second sermon'

Ghanaian Musician, Black Sherif play videoGhanaian Musician, Black Sherif

Black Sherif Dives Deeper into the Reality of the Ghanaian Youth’s Life with ‘Second Sermon’

With ‘First Sermon’ almost hitting a million views on YouTube, Black Sherif has released the part two of the good news.

With the ‘Second Sermon’, the Konongo-raised rapper cum songwriter delves deeper to describe the struggles Ghanaian youth are facing at the moment.
Speaking on the message in the song, Blacko said;

“This is me sending a message to my people at home (Konongo). I also dedicated this one to my Angel, Sister Mariama (RIP).”
He continues by saying;

“I am just trying to describing the day-to-day lifestyle of my boys on the streets. It took me so much courage to voice this out, but this is our truth. I don’t speak for only myself, I pray God bless every young person on the street trying hard to make ends meet”.

A fusion of trap and highlife, the Ghanaian Stallion-produced record is timely one which has been anticipated by followers of Black Sherif.

A snippet of the song already sent fans into frenzy on social media as they could not wait the official release of the full song.

