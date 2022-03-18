New GHAMRO board members are jokers – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian highlife legend, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has described the newly-elected board members of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) as jokers.



The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), a few days ago, released the official results of the elections held to elect the new GHAMRO Board for the next four years, listing Diana Hopeson, Kofi Abraham, Rex Owusu Marfo, Elizabeth Tagoe, Yaw Agyemang Badu, Francis Omare Adofo and Francis Boahen.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley was asked if he has seen the list of the new elected board members to which he responded, “The new board members are all jokers”.



He explained, “Whatever that is going on is innate you can’t just go and sit in a corner and connive. What I’m trying to say is GHAMRO belongs to stakeholders which include the composers, musicians and all. Whatever that happens, the composers have to be in knowledge so you can’t do something without their knowledge”.



According to him, there is ‘mafialiasm’ in the system, which he explained as bribing the electoral commission to tamper with the results of the election. “The electoral commission has their hands greased”, and this, he said, is the reason he never avails himself for the election.