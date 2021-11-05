New Creative Arts Centre almost complete – Mark Okraku Mantey

Entertainment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has revealed that the new Creative Arts Centre will be ready by December this year.



Speaking to Andy Dosty on Day Break Hitz, Mark Okraku stated that the new project will soon be in operation, adding it will house an initial number of 700 entrepreneurs.



“It’s supposed to house 700 entrepreneurs, but for now, phase one has 488 rooms ready, which is almost 90% done. According to the project manager, it should be ready by end of December 2021.”



Mr Mantey explained that the Ministry is setting up a Board and a Legislative Instrument to facilitate the effectiveness of the Creative Arts Agency.



“We promised the Creative Arts Fund in 2016, so, when the Agency begins to operate, the President of the land will inaugurate the Creative Arts Fund; so, creative arts people can benefit and go for support to create and compete,” he said.



Mark Okraku disclosed that the ultra-modern studio for the Creative Arts industry promised by the Government will be delivered. However, he adds that the Ministry is generating funds and getting a place to build the structure.



“We’re going to modernize the W. E. B. Du Bois center in the next few weeks. It’s a deal signed by the Du Bois Foundation in America. The President was in America to be part of the deal. It’s old, so we want to give it a facelift,” he indicated.



In 2019, the Government demolished about 100 structures along the beaches of the Black Star Square for a US$1.2 billion Marine Drive Project, which seeks to provide essential infrastructure to support the country’s developing cultural and creative industries.