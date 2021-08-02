Never underestimate the breasts during sex – Actress advises

LifeStyle of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Fashion designer and actress Amma Serwah is cautioning men not to underestimate the breasts when making love to their partners.



In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she noted that the breasts are an essential part of foreplay and they play a crucial role in making a woman reach orgasm; however, most men do not play with them as much as they should.



She also observed that many men do not know how to handle the breasts properly; hence, once they get a hold of it, they just get to pressing, which is very bad because it could cause the woman pain instead of pleasure.



Educating on how to handle the breasts properly during lovemaking, Amma said, “If you really want your woman to feel good while playing with her boobs, you need to hold it from the bottom, and not the top like you’re taking morsels of banku.”



“When you hold it like that, you then move your hands gently from the bottom to the top as though you’re massaging with your palms and even with that, your palms passing over the nipples also causes a whole different sensation aside from what she feels from passing your hands around her whole breasts”, she added.



The actress further advised women to make neatness a priority because it also plays a big role in sexual intercourse. She emphasized that women need to clean very well, especially underneath their breasts, because the nipples are not the only parts that are licked or sucked on.