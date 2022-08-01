Never think of a woman to be beneath you – Men cautioned

LifeStyle of Monday, 1 August 2022

Relationship Consultant and Family Advocate Kelly Daniels has mentioned some mistakes men make and how they affect their relationships.



According to him, the average man's major mistake is always thinking his woman is below him. To him, that line of thought is false and grossly wrong.



He explained that in no capacity is it true that a man's wife is beneath him.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana's 'Men's Lounge' show, he said, "When a man thinks and lives the mental consciousness that the woman is beneath him, the woman's capacity to be a helper diminishes by the day."



Talking as a Christian counsellor, he stated that everyone needs a helper, especially men, and this is why God, after creating man, created woman as a helper to him.



"This is why in the Bible, God said it's not good for Adam to be alone, so he made him a helper suitable for him, who is Eve. So, it means there's a kind of woman that best fits the kind of man you've been wired to be," he explained.



He emphasised that men are yet to understand it from this perspective because if they did, some would not rant about not needing women.



"Why would God say you need a helper if you're that strong? As long as you need a helper, you're not as strong as you claim. So, a helper cannot be under you; a helper is your support system and a go-to person. Most of the time, they know you more than you know yourself, and this does not happen only when the woman does not know her role," he said.



Kelly added that another mistake men make to destroy their relationships is to think that the male is not wired for domestic chores.



"That's also another wrong opinion if you want to have a woman in your life and you put them beneath you. Doing that means they're not up to who you are, and that's wrong. Men should work in these if they want their relationships to work," he advised.