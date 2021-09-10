Never pay anyone for a movie audition – Lydia Forson

Entertainment of Friday, 10 September 2021

Actress Lydia Forson has chided moviemakers who charge actors for movie auditions.



A number of up-and-coming actors and actresses with the hope of being discovered have spent hundreds of cedis to audition for roles in Ghana.



Lydia in a Twitter post on Friday, September 9, 2021, encouraged talents not to fall victim to persons who extort monies from them all in the name of starring in movie production.



"Biggest Scam ever! Never pay anyone for an audition EVER!" Lydia advised.



The actress was reacting to a tweet by Bob Mawuli who wrote: "Also another popular Scam in this Accra is Auditions charging Audition fee, hehehe. People charge fees for auditions for nonexistent movies when the movie is real sef they've already casted their people you come and audition pay never get the role, we are all hungry, hah."



The award-winning actress has featured in a list of popular Ghanaian movies including, "Sidechic Gang", "Keteke", and "A Letter From Adam".



