Never give up, work harder and respect elders - Abeiku Santana shares secret to elevation

Entertainment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abeiku Santana shares throwback image



Have respect for elders, Santana preaches



Work harder, Radio presenter to young talents



Award-winning radio presenter, Abeiku Santana, on Friday shared an old photo of himself and legendary singer, Daddy Lumba to encourage his followers.



Judging from the post, Abeiku has risen from grass to grace.



The image captured Santana in his early days as a show host.



He named hard work and respect for elders as the main key that sustained him and encouraged the youth to follow suit.



He also charged fans never to give up on their dream and also commit their ways to the Lord.



"Inspirational Friday. Never give up on your humble beginnings. Work harder but be disciplined and focused. Let truth and Integrity guide you. Honour the elder and submit all your ways to God #abeikusantana #daddylumba," he tweeted.



See the post below:



