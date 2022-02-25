Never give up, work harder and respect elders - Abeiku Santana shares secret to elevation

Entertainment of Friday, 25 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Abeiku Santana shares throwback image
Have respect for elders, Santana preaches
Work harder, Radio presenter to young talents
Award-winning radio presenter, Abeiku Santana, on Friday shared an old photo of himself and legendary singer, Daddy Lumba to encourage his followers.
Judging from the post, Abeiku has risen from grass to grace.
The image captured Santana in his early days as a show host.
He named hard work and respect for elders as the main key that sustained him and encouraged the youth to follow suit.
He also charged fans never to give up on their dream and also commit their ways to the Lord.
"Inspirational Friday. Never give up on your humble beginnings. Work harder but be disciplined and focused. Let truth and Integrity guide you. Honour the elder and submit all your ways to God #abeikusantana #daddylumba," he tweeted.
See the post below:
Inspirational Friday— AbeikuAggreySantana (@AbeikuSantana) February 25, 2022
Never give up on your humble beginnings.
Work harder but be disciplined and focus. Let truth and Intergrity guide you. Honor the elder and submit all your ways to God #abeikusantana #daddylumba pic.twitter.com/0a2PcXdO4H