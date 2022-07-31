Never dictate to a man – Relationship Consultant counsels Women

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Relationship Consultant and Family Advocate, Kelly Daniels, has advised women not to dictate to men.



According to him, it is one of the mistakes women make that affect their relationship with men.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s lounge show,’ he said, “It is wrong and shouldn’t be done. It is wrong to tell a man what to do. Rather, the right thing to do is to suggest to him what you think he should consider being done.”



He noted that although men are known to have the final say, call the shots and all, they should not try to impose anything on them.



“If you want to add anything to what they say, you should put it in a picture that at one time you mentioned that and what you said should be considered,” he highlighted.



The relationship consultant stated that in this case when he goes and things do not go as expected, lacks answers and solutions, he remembers what you said.



“Just know how to suggest things to him so next time he takes your answers and thoughts into perspective. Also, know that is not him putting you low,” he emphasized.



