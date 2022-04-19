Never again will I flaunt my lover on social media - Xandy Kamel declares

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress shares her divorce story



Xandy Kamel against public display of affair



Xandy sends a message to possible suitors



Recovering from heartbreak can be difficult especially when you portrayed to the world how perfect your marriage or relationship was on social media.



This move sometimes opens you up to public ridicule when your partner decides to end it all just like the case of actress Xandy Kamel who suffered a messy divorce from her husband, Kaninja, barely two years after marriage.



In an interview on 'Aggressive Show' monitored by GhanaWeb, she vowed never to flaunt her partner or post his image on social media.



The relationship will be between the two of them and maybe their close relatives.



"I will thread cautiously when I finally open up to a man. I have learnt my lesson, my experience has made me mature. It was right I went through it. Now I know how to carry myself around my man because I have worked on myself.



"More than ever, I know how to handle my relationship and apart from that, I will never flaunt my lover on WhatsApp or social media. Forget about it. If you are a man who wishes to be in my life, please take note that I wouldn't post you. I will never do that, I'll prefer to post an image of a flower instead of the man I am dating," she said.



In her advice as a woman whose been through hell and back, she called on others to put themselves first in all situations.



This will save them from heartbreak and disappointment when their partners call it quits.



Xandy clarified that she hasn't given up on love, however, she is only guarding her heart against selfish men.



Meanwhile, movie producer and actress, Yvonne Nelson, has also warned fans to desist from posting their lovers on social media as that can be a catalyst for a breakup.



"My observation….. a relationship will End if it has to but flaunting it on social media just speeds up the process. ( all the side chicks will come flying around and the gossip association will hold their weekly meeting for your sake) happy weekend guys," read her tweet dated April 16.



Watch the video below:





