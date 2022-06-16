Never again comment on matters regarding Agradaa - Joyce Blessing cautioned

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Agradaa leaks private video of gospel singer



Kofi Donkor, others defend popular singer



Joyce Blessing's management says video of its artiste drunk is old



Concerned fans of gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, have pleaded with her to blacklist Nana Agradaa who is bent on tarnishing her reputation over their recent banter.



The former fetish priestess now 'Evangelist' is behind the leaked videos that capture Joyce Blessing drunk and begging her lover not to end their relationship.



The singer has since been subjected to public ridicule with many questioning why a minister of the gospel was under the influence of alcohol.



Although the move was intended to bring shame to Joyce Blessing, some fans and friends of the award-winning musician have risen to her defense, including Kofi Donkor, husband and manager of singer Celestine Donkor.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Donkor wrote: "Whoever is doing this to Joyce Blessing should know that she is just a divorcee and not a murderer. Is she the only person to have been divorced in life? She is sipping wine and so? Since when did drinking wine become a crime? By the way, what is the first miracle Jesus did? (Read John 2). I am not here to teach the theology of wine. Nobody has the right to condemn anyone."



Also a Facebook user Nana Kwadwo Yeboah-Asiamah advised Joyce not to engage in any form of argument with Nana Agradaa moving forward.



"I am not happy about the video in circulation. I was also surprised when I saw her throwing shade to Agradaa when her marriage issue broke on the internet. Sometimes, we should not involve in anything to get attention; it could be 'deadly' for us," he wrote.



Another, Fred Kyei Mensah, sent a message to the singer which read: "She should not give space to her adversaries. She shouldn't banter the Vangelist. There are remnants of Judas in this world. They can betray you."



Meanwhile, a press release by the singer's management explained that the leaked videos were recorded years ago and sent to her husband. While it is unclear who leaked the private video to Nana Agradaa, Joyce Blessing's management has threatened legal action.



"Management and her legal team have initiated investigations into this matter and the culprit(s) shall certainly be held responsible. We urge all to be cautious and desist from the further circulation of this rather private video. Joyce Blessing does not in any way manner or form condone any unhealthy behaviour and she will continue to act as a positive source of inspiration to all," parts of the release read.



