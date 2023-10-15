You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 15Article 1862393

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Netizens roast King Promise over wardrobe malfunction at Wizkid’s mom funeral

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

'Terminator' hitmaker, King Promise 'Terminator' hitmaker, King Promise

“Terminator” hitmaker, King Promise has come under intense criticism for an outfit he wore to the wake keeping ceremony of the mother of Nigerian superstar, Wizkid.

In a viral video published on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Ghanaian singer was spotted wearing a matching white jeans jacket on a white jean trouser with the inscription “Free the Youth” boldly written at the back of his jacket.

His outfit did not sit well with many music lovers, especially his Ghanaian followers who felt he did not dress appropriately to the event.

A section of social media users were indifferent about the situation as they used the opportunity to reiterate their opinion that King Promise has always had a wardrobe malfunction, while others urged him to employ the services of a stylist for his looks.

Other Ghanaian celebrities who were present at the event to mourn with Wizkid include R2bees, and Small God.

Check out these reactions from netizens













EAN/WA

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment