Netizens roast King Promise over wardrobe malfunction at Wizkid’s mom funeral

“Terminator” hitmaker, King Promise has come under intense criticism for an outfit he wore to the wake keeping ceremony of the mother of Nigerian superstar, Wizkid.



In a viral video published on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Ghanaian singer was spotted wearing a matching white jeans jacket on a white jean trouser with the inscription “Free the Youth” boldly written at the back of his jacket.



His outfit did not sit well with many music lovers, especially his Ghanaian followers who felt he did not dress appropriately to the event.



A section of social media users were indifferent about the situation as they used the opportunity to reiterate their opinion that King Promise has always had a wardrobe malfunction, while others urged him to employ the services of a stylist for his looks.



Other Ghanaian celebrities who were present at the event to mourn with Wizkid include R2bees, and Small God.



Check out these reactions from netizens





Who seff dey dress King promise, what is this — Nana ???????????? ???????? (@real_homie482) October 14, 2023

Nti king promise couldn’t give Elikem the tailor a call to do him a solid one ? Eeii — Akosua Saffy (@Bella1Roma) October 15, 2023

so gregory no get any correct tailor for ghana make he sew something give am? ei. — Abdallah, son of Adams (@nipayeforking) October 14, 2023

Where R2bees squad dey? — Cultist ⚰️ (@_BiGALIEN_) October 14, 2023

"When and where" is very important. Give some black n white kente to represent your culture. If you dont like the stress, wear some kafta. What is this jeans and camboo? ????‍♂️ — ℚ???????????????? ????????????????⚜ (@HillQuestGh) October 14, 2023

