Netizens react to viral video of men throwing cash on newly wedded couple

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 October 2022

A viral video of a group of friends spraying cash on a newly wedded couple has set social media aflame with netizens expressing mixed feelings of admiration and shock.



It all began when famous Ghanaian content creator and internet personality, Kwadwo Sheldon published on his official Twitter page a video of some men spraying hundreds of GHS 100 and GHS 200 notes on a newly wedded couple.



In the video, the floor of the event ground was flooded with cash and two persons; one cladded in a military uniform and another in a police uniform guarded the men spraying cash.



This display of extravagance and folly got internet users amazed. While some internet users prayed for a portion of their wealth, some others called on the Ghana Police Service and all relevant security services to investigate their source of wealth.



Check out their reactions





Ebe fake bro , they are aware it’s fake — CULU CITYZEN ???? ???????????????? (@fawogyimiiko) October 8, 2022

IGP for go carry them and question the source @GhPoliceService — bernard donkor (@bendonkor22) October 8, 2022

