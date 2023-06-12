You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 12Article 1784705

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Netizens react to video of Wizkid’s son running from monitor lizard for his dear life

A viral video of Wizkid’s son, Zion Ayo-Balogun, running from a monitor lizard on the internet has got netizens talking.

In the said video sighted by GhanaWeb on the microblogging platform Twitter, Zion was captured petting the monitor lizard, then he suddenly jumped backwards after the reptile reacted to his touch.

The video attracted diverse reactions from users. While some teased him for fearing the animal, others praised him for keeping his Nigerian instinct of ‘staying alive’ active, and a section of users wondered why the family would keep a monitor lizard as a pet.

