Netizens react to video of Wizkid’s son running from monitor lizard for his dear life

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A viral video of Wizkid’s son, Zion Ayo-Balogun, running from a monitor lizard on the internet has got netizens talking.



In the said video sighted by GhanaWeb on the microblogging platform Twitter, Zion was captured petting the monitor lizard, then he suddenly jumped backwards after the reptile reacted to his touch.



The video attracted diverse reactions from users. While some teased him for fearing the animal, others praised him for keeping his Nigerian instinct of ‘staying alive’ active, and a section of users wondered why the family would keep a monitor lizard as a pet.



Watch the video below; and reactions from Netizens





The moment Wizkid’s son escaped for his life after the animal he was petting reacted pic.twitter.com/bJDcwp0bID — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 12, 2023

ghetto pikin pepper soup meat , ajebo turn am to pet — destiny???? (@d3estiiny) June 12, 2023

Na naija boy NSA.

Anytime, anywhere safety is d watchword — Iamfavyblaze (@iamfavyblaze) June 12, 2023

The boi Dem nor born am for Nigeria na cause am.

Sense suppose tell am say na food be dey pet so — Elli J (@ElliPope01) June 12, 2023

Una too they waste meat ooo .make Una find me pot and atarodo and magi I won show Una something — nero (@Nero5050) June 12, 2023

Him suppose run oo, make another no flex him papa glory — Smith nation (@Smithnatio65861) June 12, 2023

To be honest that was reckless of the parents. That Komodo lizard doesn’t know owner or friend or foe.. to it everything is food. Obviously adults are bigger to attack but kids are an easy target. They should be extra careful next time. No shades — Angry Nigerian (@Printsallday1) June 12, 2023

I trust these Nigerian's blood, no be like all those mumu white — Kaygrams (@KaygramsTv) June 12, 2023

How’s this a pet in the first place — YEMI MY L❤️VA (@This_Is_Okeya) June 12, 2023

EAN/WA