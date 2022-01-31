Netizens react to Fameye’s prayer of never turning to Satan for help

Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fameye prays on Twitter



Social media users confused by Fameye’s prayer



Netizens suspect Fameye’s enstoolment as the reason for his prayer



Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has shared a powerful prayer on Twitter that netizens can’t seem to get enough of.



According to the Ghanaian artiste in a Twitter post, he prayed he never turns away from God to seek help from the devil.



“I pray I never turn to the devil for help,” he shared.



Social media users who don't know what to make of the prayer have shared a series of tweets replying to the ‘Nothing I Get’ crooner.



In some of the tweets shared by netizens, a user by the name Diado said, “If you're content with what you have, envy no one, don't want to be like someone, compare yourself to others and do what makes you happy badman you are through to go.”



“I hope you read this, you can really make a very powerful song with these lines 'not going to Satan for help' it will really hit very hard,” a Twitter user with the handle @FosterNkuah added while another user, @BenjaminAwah asked Fameye “Do you want to tell us something you are not saying Peter?”.



In 2021, the Ghanaian highlife performer, Peter Fameyeh, was enstooled as a chief in Wasa in the Western Region of Ghana which is what many netizens fear he may be referring to when he said a prayer in the form of a tweet.



Fameye was enstooled by the chief and elders of Wasa as “ Wasa Nyankonton” (meaning Wasa Rainbow), on Saturday, October 30, 2021.



