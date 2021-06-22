Netflix partners with multi-hyphenate Peace Hyde to produce first African reality TV series

Television of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: Brenda Omawumi, Contributor

Multiple award-winning media maven, Peace Hyde, has added another remarkable feat to her already impressive list of accomplishments by being the creator and executive producer of the first ever African Netflix reality series, Young, Famous and African.



The British/Ghanaian who is a highly celebrated creator, journalist, entrepreneur and activist also serves as executive producer on the biggest reality TV show to hit the African continent. According to the stars who revealed their series tagline on their Instagram accounts today, the show promises to be an exciting access into the popular world of some of Africa’s top celebrities.



The Pan African superstars of the show include Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Annie Macaulay-Idibia from Nigeria, Swanky Jerry from Nigeria and south African superstars Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube and Naked DJ alongside an array of entertainment heavyweights.



Peace Hyde who started her media career in Ghana as the host of Friday Night Live on GH One and MTN Hitmaker has quickly risen to become one of Africa’s most successful media exports globally by creating and producing groundbreaking hit shows like the two leading flagship talk shows, Forbes Africa’s My Worst Day with Peace Hyde (3 seasons), the only show that speaks to Africa’s billionaires and Forbes Woman Africa’s Against the Odds (2 seasons) on the CNBC Africa channel on DSTV.



Named by CNN as Ghana’s media maven, Hyde’s work has been featured on CNN, Black Enterprise, Huffington Post, Ebony, Fox News and many more. She was named to the United Nations Most Influential People of African Decent list 2018, 2019 and 2020 named as one of the 100 most influential young people in Africa.



The show is set for a global release to 190 countries and over 200 million subscribers.