Nespresso premiers new boutique concept in Accra at Marina Mall

Fashion of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: Nespresso

Nespresso, the worldwide pioneer in premium portioned coffee, will officially launch an innovative new boutique concept in Ghana this week at the Marina Mall, Airport City, Accra.



The new Nespresso retail environment surrounds guests in an immersive coffee experience allowing for deeper learning and coffee exploration. Throughout the boutique, visitors will experience elements that reflect Nespresso’s deep commitment to sustainability and adherence to a circular economy, one that is restorative by nature and works to minimise waste through careful design.



“The new Nespresso boutique concept centers around five key principles: a simplified and holistic customer journey through carefully sequenced areas, a celebration of coffee moments with bespoke coffee rituals, new architectural codes for a warm and cozy yet premium atmosphere, a sustainability statement to nourish the Nespresso ambition to become the highest quality and the most sustainable coffee brand in the world. By combining all of these elements, the retail experience becomes fully immersive with consumers all over the world able to discover the Nespresso coffee world in a new enhanced way,” explained Racha Chamseddin, Nespresso MEA Business Development Manager.



Nespresso announced in September 2020, they will become carbon neutral by the end of 2022. This will be possible thanks to a certified protocol which measures carbon footprint reduction for each new boutique opening. The new concept demonstrates this commitment with elements such as table-tops made from used coffee grounds from the Nespresso factory in Switzerland, wood that has been 100% sourced from reforestation programs, technological systems to reduce energy and water consumption and a recycling collection point.



The new boutiques are a true celebration of coffee and its origins and guests can discover tributes to this throughout the space. Everything from the muted color palette of rich coffee browns and crema-inspired golds to the floor tiles and lamps that echo those used on the coffee farms have been carefully designed to link to coffee.



The contemporary and luminous space, invites guests to explore new experiences in coffee tasting rituals which include a sensorial welcome upon entering the boutique with Coffee Specialists introducing guests to the vast range of coffees to provide a hands-on experience with the coffee grounds inside a capsule, discovering the aromas and then finishing with a tasting.



“We are excited to introduce the Nespresso boutique concept as a first in Ghana to our club members and coffee enthusiasts in the country. The environment will also provide an opportunity to transform our team into highly empowered brand ambassadors,” added Sabine Nakouzi, Managing Director, Marina Distribution.



A private reception to celebrate the opening of the Nespresso boutique opening will be held at Marina Mall, Airport City, Accra.