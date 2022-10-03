Nektunez signs managerial partnership with Akon’s Konvict Kulture

Music of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: nydjlive.com

Music producer and artist Nektunez has a new family.



With a knack for excellence and having lived it through his blossoming music career, Atlanta-based Ghanaian producer and musician Noble, known widely as Nektunez, has signed a label deal with Akon’s Konvict Kulture.



With a successful blueprint in the music industry globally contributing to the success of huge artists like Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Wizkid, P-Square, Davido, French Montana, David Guetta, and DJ Khaled to name a few. Akon will provide professional expert services aimed at projecting and propelling Nektunez to the next phase of his career under the Konvict Kulture brand.



The signing comes at a time when Akon has spoken highly of the enormous talents on the African continent and how they are gradually taking over the world with their sound.



In 2021, Nektunez made a huge entry into the global music space as his production Ameno Amapiano (Remix), a casual mix he did to the globally acclaimed song by French new-age musical project Era, blew up debuting at number 7 on the Afrobeats US Billboard charts.



Currently sitting with over 10 billion views on Tik Tok as of February 2022, Ameno Amapiano (Remix) went straight to Number 1 on the Billboard world digital sales chart for a historical 8 weeks, Number 1 on global Shazam, Number 1 song on iTunes in 22 countries including UK, Germany and USA.



The song also topped the Apple Music charts in 39 countries.



Speaking on the signing, Akon said;



“I’m honoured to be able to add Nektunez to the KONVICT movement”. I’ve never met a more humble, hard-working, and talented producer like Nektunez. I was even more impressed by his artistic talents! He represents the new Africa and I’m determined to show the world his contribution to the beautiful sounds of Afrobeat and Amapiano.”



Nektunez also expressed his excitement at the new partnership and promised to deliver to the expectation of everyone.



“I am excited to start my next chapter with Akon; someone I have always looked up to growing up. He shares my vision and has a passion for the brand of music I’m creating. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale. Now it’s time to go to work and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together,” he said.