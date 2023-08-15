Nayytan releases brand new single ‘Guilty as charged’

Music of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

After releasing ‘Free as All’ featuring Big Derrick and Marshi which gained traction, Ghanaian musician Nayytan is back with another banger titled ‘Guilty as Charged’.



A feel-good, sexy love song, “Guilty as Charged” lyrical tenderness comes with a message of longing and desire.



Aimed towards his homebrewed ladies, the song is soulful, yet uplifting making it a perfect Afrosounds melody for cool nights on the dancefloor.



The song also talks about the need for forgiveness in relationships no matter the circumstance.



Nayytan always brings love back to Ghana and “Guilty as Charged” remains true to his belief in lighting up his Ghanaian roots, with rhythm, beat, and lyrics.



The afrosounds sound coupled gives listeners an opportunity to shake themselves as they overcome every obstacle they face and forge on to conquer them in relationships.

The song was released on Tuesday and is available on all online digital platforms



Talented, humble, and gifted with a flawless work ethic, whether he’s headlining a show here in Ghana or singing a stripped-down, unplugged set for an intimate TV performance, Nayytan has the world in the palm of his hand every time he sings.



Here is a link to the beautiful melody.



https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/nayytan/guilty-as-charged