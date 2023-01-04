Nayas’s latest comment on ex-lover Ernest Opoku

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Gladys Mensah Boaku (Nayas) who once dated Ernest Opoku and gained prominence for beating the gospel musician in a studio has said she still listens to the songs of her ex-lover.



The moviemaker making a submission on Okay FM on New Year’s Day emitted that regardless of the controversies that surrounded their union, she cannot exclude Ernest Opoku from the list of gospel musicians she listens to.



“I love everybody,” said Nayas when the issue was revisited. “To be honest with you, whoever is closer to me knows I like gospel music. No matter what the history is, Ernest Opoku’s songs are inspirational. I listen to songs of Ernest, Bro Sammy, Piesie Esther, Obaapa et al.”



In 2018, Nayas stormed the studios of Adom FM during a live worship show and lashed Ernest Opoku following friction between the two. Ernest Opoku was reported to have said that he made a mistake in having an affair with Nayas which supposedly resulted in pregnancy.



“I was in the studio of Adom FM when the girl rushed in. I was even making a call and couldn’t see the lady walk in. I only realized she was present in the studio when she started lashing me severally but I didn’t retaliate,” he said.



“Ghanaians should watch her pregnancy carefully since she said she is pregnant for 3 months. I won’t lay my hands on her but I leave everything to God.”



After the incident, Nayas in an interview vowed to torment Ernest Opoku till the musician apologises to her.



“I don’t need anything from Ernest Opoku’s but just his apology but if he says he is not going to do that then I’ll chase him to anywhere he will perform,” she told Zionfelix.