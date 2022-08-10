Nayas’ husband asks detractors to go to hell amid latest marital scandal

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Kumawood actress Nana Yaa, alias Nayas, has become the center of attraction relative to a sex scandal involving a her husband.



Several leaked recordings making rounds on social media indicate that the controversial actress was recently rocked with some challenges in her marriage.



In one of the recordings, a voice believed to be Nayas' is captured saying she sought the intervention of an associate of her husband after she was sent out of her marital home.



She however indicated that the supposed friend of her husband who took her in also took advantage of her situation and had several rounds of sex with her.



“You know Sarfo is my husband and also knew that we had a problem. But instead of solving the problem you rather wanted us to break up so I come and be with you.



"That was why you took me in. You turned me into a housewife after taking me in. You had sex with me in the morning, afternoon and night,” she stated.



She went on to state that the supposed friend of her husband who she named as Owura is now seeking to blackmail her.



"Let me inform you, I feel itchy anytime you had sex with me. You gave me an infection. That is why I am no longer interested in having sex with you because my genitals become itchy anytime you sleep with me,” she added.







Meanwhile, Nana Sarfo Kantanka, the husband of Nayas says he is unperturbed about the scandal.



In an interview with Oman Channel, Nana Sarfo who spoke from his German base said the entire episode was the handiwork of the devil to destroy his marriage.



He however stated that he has taken his wife back and will not be paying heed to any attempts to distract his marriage.



“What I can say is that I am with my wife and we have no issues. She is sitting beside me as I speak to you, so the devils have been put to shame. They have been disgraced,” he stated.







