Nautyca apologizes to Sarkodie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Nautyca has apologized to award-winning rapper Sarkodie for the misinformation that he (Nautyca) disrespected him (Sarkodie).



According to him, he was misunderstood and the message he was trying to send across to Sarkodie was misinterpreted.



Sharing the real details into the matter, Nautyca said, “To me I believe if we’ll move forward as an industry, it all depends on how we support one another. Because even in the world of football, player 2 and 7 support each other on the pitch and the team works together to make a game successful.”



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “So I just felt in order for the music industry to win, we need to support ourselves and I was only trying to emphasize that our senior industry players should do more than they’re already doing. This is because although some of them are supporting us, it’s not as evident as we want it to be.”



Nautyca mentioned that, all he was trying to say was for the senior artistes in the industry to do more for the upcoming ones.



“So basically that’s all I was talking about and because I’m from Tema, I emphasized on artistes who are also based there,” he shared.



He went on to say he already has a song with the award winning rapper and, “I felt it will seem like I was being ungrateful because he did the collaboration with me for free. So I understand that Sarkodie might not be happy about what he heard but everything Sarkodie heard was not what I was trying to send across.”



He however shared that, he has already reached out to Sarkodie through his manager and he hopes for every misunderstanding between both of them to be settled.



He also used the opportunity to apologize to Sarkodie again for the misinformation and misunderstanding.